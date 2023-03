Evotec-partner Sernova to present at the 4th IPITA / HSCI / JDRF Summit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Evotec AG"

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, announced today that an abstract has been selected for an oral presentation at the 4th International Pancreas and Islet Transplant Association (IPITA) / Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI) / Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF) Summit, to be held from April 24-25, 2023 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The presentation will be given by Matthias Austen, PhD, SVP Cell Therapy at Evotec SE.