09.08.2023 00:00:00
Evotec-partner STORM Therapeutics to present the discovery of lead clinical candidate STC-15 at the American Chemical Society Fall 2023 Conference
Evotec today announced that its partner STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (“STORM”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA modifying enzymes (RMEs) for oncology and other diseases, will be presenting the discovery of its lead clinical candidate, STC-15, at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2023 Conference. STC-15, an orally bioavailable and highly selective METTL3 inhibitor, was co-designed and developed through a collaboration between STORM and Evotec.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Evotec AG
