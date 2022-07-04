Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Evotec SE: translational BRIDGE partnership beLAB2122 selects oncology project from Goethe University Frankfurt
Evotec SE announced today that a project has been selected for further development within beLAB2122, a translational BRIDGE collaboration between Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb. beLAB2122 aims to bring together leading academic institutions from the Rhine-Main-Neckar region of Germany to efficiently advance first-in-class therapeutic options across all therapeutic areas and formats into investable drug discovery and early development projects.
Analysen zu EVOTEC SE
|29.06.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.05.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.05.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.05.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.22
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
