04.07.2022 00:00:00

Evotec SE: translational BRIDGE partnership beLAB2122 selects oncology project from Goethe University Frankfurt

Evotec SE announced today that a project has been selected for further development within beLAB2122, a translational BRIDGE collaboration between Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb. beLAB2122 aims to bring together leading academic institutions from the Rhine-Main-Neckar region of Germany to efficiently advance first-in-class therapeutic options across all therapeutic areas and formats into investable drug discovery and early development projects.
