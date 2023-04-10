|
10.04.2023 00:00:00
Evotec SE provides update on cyber attack
Evotec SE today announced an update on the cyber attack that was detected on 06 April, 2023. Evotec noticed unusual activity in one of the Company’s IT systems and immediately took steps to maintain IT security and remediate the impact.
