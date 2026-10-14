Evotec Aktie
WKN DE: A0QZ3J / ISIN: US30050E1055
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14.10.2026 08:01:32
Evotec Sees 9-Month Results Above Market; Reiterates FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTG.DE, EVTCY.PK, EVO), a German healthcare company, announced preliminary results for the first nine months of 2026 that came in above market expectations, while reaffirming its fiscal 2026 guidance.
For the first nine months of 2026, the company expects Group revenues of approximately €465 million.
Adjusted Group EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately €42.8 million.
The company said the preliminary results exceeded market forecasts mainly due to the phasing of analysts' consensus estimates.
Further, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting Group revenues at approximately €570 million to €610 million, or €595 million to €635 million at constant exchange rates.
Adjusted Group EBITDA loss is still expected to range between approximately €70 million and €105 million, or €60 million to €90 million at CER.
Evotec plans to publish third-quarter results on November 5.
In overnight activity, the shares traded 250 cents or 1.86 percent higher at $1.37 after closing Tuesday's trading 1.82 percent lower.
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