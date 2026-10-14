Evotec Aktie

Evotec für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0QZ3J / ISIN: US30050E1055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.10.2026 08:01:32

Evotec Sees 9-Month Results Above Market; Reiterates FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTG.DE, EVTCY.PK, EVO), a German healthcare company, announced preliminary results for the first nine months of 2026 that came in above market expectations, while reaffirming its fiscal 2026 guidance.

For the first nine months of 2026, the company expects Group revenues of approximately €465 million.

Adjusted Group EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately €42.8 million.

The company said the preliminary results exceeded market forecasts mainly due to the phasing of analysts' consensus estimates.

Further, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting Group revenues at approximately €570 million to €610 million, or €595 million to €635 million at constant exchange rates.

Adjusted Group EBITDA loss is still expected to range between approximately €70 million and €105 million, or €60 million to €90 million at CER.

Evotec plans to publish third-quarter results on November 5.

In overnight activity, the shares traded 250 cents or 1.86 percent higher at $1.37 after closing Tuesday's trading 1.82 percent lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Evotec AG (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Evotec AG (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Evotec AG (spons. ADRs) 1,29 12,17% Evotec AG (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen