Evotec-Sernova Partnership: Successful Results Presented at the 4th IPITA/HSCI/JDRF Summit

Evotec's partner Sernova, a clinical- stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, today announced the presentation of preclinical data supporting the anticipated 2024 IND submission and planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Evotec SE’s (FSE: EVT; NASDAQ: EVO) iPSC-derived ILCs in combination with Sernova’s implantable Cell Pouch device for the treatment of patients with T1D. The objective of the partnership is to produce an off-the-shelf, commercially scalable cell therapy treatment, with human testing anticipated to begin in 2024.
