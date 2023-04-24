|
24.04.2023 00:00:00
Evotec-Sernova Partnership: Successful Results Presented at the 4th IPITA/HSCI/JDRF Summit
Evotec's partner Sernova, a clinical- stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, today announced the presentation of preclinical data supporting the anticipated 2024 IND submission and planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Evotec SE’s (FSE: EVT; NASDAQ: EVO) iPSC-derived ILCs in combination with Sernova’s implantable Cell Pouch device for the treatment of patients with T1D. The objective of the partnership is to produce an off-the-shelf, commercially scalable cell therapy treatment, with human testing anticipated to begin in 2024.
