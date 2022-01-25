25.01.2022 08:10:58

Evotec Signs IPSC-based Drug Discovery Partnership With Boehringer Ingelheim In Ophthalmology

(RTTNews) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK), a German drug discovery and development company, Tuesday said it has entered into a target and drug discovery partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in ophthalmology.

The companies will focus on induced pluripotent stem cell or iPSC-based disease modelling for ophthalmologic disorders.

Evotec, through phenotypic screening of human iPSC-derived cells, supported by its PanOmics platform, will identify small molecules able to modulate disease phenotypes. The company will then validate the underlying promising targets for potential therapeutic interventions.

Boehringer Ingelheim will then continue with the discovery and development of potential therapeutic candidates.

Besides an undisclosed upfront and FTE-based research payment, Evotec will continue to benefit from the successful further development of the candidates in the form of milestones and layered royalties.

Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said, "Phenotypic screening approaches have a long history of delivering highly effective drugs based on novel molecular mechanisms. Phenotypic screens based on human iPSC-derived disease models combined with our unbiased PanOmics readouts are more likely to deliver disease relevant drugs than any other cell-based screening approach."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Signalen: ATX und DAX vor weiterer Stabilisierung -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften mit positiven Vorzeichen starten. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren zur Wochenmitte derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen