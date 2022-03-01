01.03.2022 07:56:14

Evotec, UoB To Expand Molecular Patient Database In Kidney Diseases With Nephrotic Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK), a German drug discovery and development company, Tuesday said that it has entered into a collaboration with the University of Bristol or UoB to expand molecular patient database in the field of kidney diseases with a focus on nephrotic syndrome.

The company noted that the nephrotic syndrome is a group of symptoms like proteinuria and oedema that indicate kidneys are not working properly. Diagnosis remains challenging and current treatment regimens are mostly symptomatic.

Under the collaboration, Evotec receives access to longitudinal samples from an international cohort which includes several hundreds of patients from Asia, India and Africa linked to anonymised clinical records.

Evotec will analyse the samples using its proprietary multi-omics platform EVOpanOmics. Evotec and the UoB will leverage Evotec's data analytics and prediction platform EVOpanHunter to jointly identify key drivers of nephrotic syndrome disease progression, potential molecular targets for intervention as well as molecular markers for diagnosis.

Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said, "This unusual longitudinal study of nephrotic syndrome patients provides a unique basis to identify molecular markers for proper diagnosis as well novel molecular targets to develop disease-modifying therapeutics."

