|
10.08.2022 08:04:09
Evotec's US Unit, Alpine Immune Sciences Expand Deal To Commercially Develop ALPN-303
(RTTNews) - Evotec AG (EVO), a German life science company, Wednesday said its US-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., expanded a multi-year partnership with Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN).
The deal is for the development of a commercial process for ALPN-303, an engineered TACI domain with significantly improved potency against the B cell cytokines BAFF and APRIL, to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
The company said the latest contract is a continuation of their first-in-human program initiated in 2020. In the program, Just - Evotec Biologics delivered drug substance materials using their J.DESIGN continuous manufacturing platform for Alpine's ongoing Phase I study and anticipated Phase II studies of ALPN-303.
Under the expanded contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will leverage its data-driven technology platform to develop a commercial manufacturing process for ALPN-303.
The programme includes upstream and downstream process, analytical method, and formulation development with a view to support commercial manufacturing of ALPN303.
Commercial process development activities will be performed at Just - Evotec Biologics' biomanufacturing facility located in Redmond, Washington.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Registered Shs
|8,06
|-0,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsbericht: ATX freundlich -- DAX unter der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Asien zeigen nach oben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht nach einem freundlichen Start ins Minus. Die größten Börsen in Asien folgen am Donnerstag der Wall Street nach oben.