Evotec's US Unit, Alpine Immune Sciences Expand Deal To Commercially Develop ALPN-303

(RTTNews) - Evotec AG (EVO), a German life science company, Wednesday said its US-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., expanded a multi-year partnership with Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN).

The deal is for the development of a commercial process for ALPN-303, an engineered TACI domain with significantly improved potency against the B cell cytokines BAFF and APRIL, to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

The company said the latest contract is a continuation of their first-in-human program initiated in 2020. In the program, Just - Evotec Biologics delivered drug substance materials using their J.DESIGN continuous manufacturing platform for Alpine's ongoing Phase I study and anticipated Phase II studies of ALPN-303.

Under the expanded contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will leverage its data-driven technology platform to develop a commercial manufacturing process for ALPN-303.

The programme includes upstream and downstream process, analytical method, and formulation development with a view to support commercial manufacturing of ALPN303.

Commercial process development activities will be performed at Just - Evotec Biologics' biomanufacturing facility located in Redmond, Washington.

