EVOTEK Doubles Down on Services; Appoints Jaeson Galli as Vice President of Services

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of digital business, announced today that it has appointed Jaeson Galli as Vice President of Services. In his new assignment, he will be focused on driving growth within the EVOTEK services practices.

"EVOTEK advisory services have been driving much of the growth," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "To continue to scale while delivering high quality services, having a talent like Jaeson, focused on this segment of our business, paramount."

Prior to joining EVOTEK, Galli was the Vice President of Sales for the Western Region at ConvergeOne. Prior, he was key to the growth of SIGMAnet from $90M to $180M, which was ultimately acquired. He has also worked in sales and sales leadership roles in market leaders such as Foundry Networks and Cisco Systems. He carries a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Fairfield University.

"Jaeson is the perfect complement to our leadership team. His experience is exactly what we need to drive the right level of focus and rigor on this growth engine within our company," said Mari Rodish, EVOTEK Chief Financial Officer.

EVOTEK has been on a hyper-growth trajectory since its inception in 2014. In 2017, CRN recognized EVOTEK as the fastest growing solution provider in the United States. EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovated ways to thrive in a digital world. With practice areas in Platform Engineering, Mobility, Cybersecurity, Data Center and Artificial Intelligence, EVOTEK is connecting the data center to the next generation, secure multi-cloud.

"The changing digital landscape has created an opportunity for organizations that can make this important pivot to services," said Galli. "EVOTEK has a foundation built on innovation and trust with their customers. The company is investing heavily in its consulting capabilities and has already been making an impact in the markets they serve. It's a great time to be joining the leadership team."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. With technology offerings from data center to cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and artificial intelligence, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

