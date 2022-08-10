|
10.08.2022 17:00:05
EVRAZ is launching soliciting of proposals for its North American subsidiaries acquisition
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ is launching soliciting of proposals for its North American subsidiaries acquisition
10 August 2022 - EVRAZ plc announces that it is launching the process of soliciting proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries (EVRAZ North America, ENA or the Company). The sale will allow to unlock the stand-alone value of the North America business.
The solicitation process is currently being conducted under the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) General License INT/2022/1710676 and we are in contact with OFSI as part of this process. The possible transaction will be subject to regulatory and corporate approvals and applicable sanctions laws, and will require approval from relevant sanctions authorities, including OFSI.
EVRAZ does not intend to provide any additional information on this process unless or until the process is finalised.
###
EVRAZ North America (ENA or the Company) is a leading, vertically-integrated producer of engineered steel products for the North American rail, energy, industrial and construction markets. ENA has steelmaking capacity of 2.3 million tons and finished steel (including tubular products) capacity of 3.5 million tons, and operates 2 EAF-based steel facilities, 4 rolling mills and 8 tubular mills, and 17 scrap recycling facilities. ENA is constructing a state of the art, 320 greenfield rail facility which will replace existing rail mill; project expected to be completed by 2023. Having strong financial results (2021 sales of $2.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $320 million), ENA can provide stable income and cash flow to its new investor.
In 2022, EVRAZ plc did not receive and does not plan to receive any income from the activities of ENA.
###
For further information:
Investor Relations:
+7 495 232 1370
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
|
