10.08.2022 17:00:05

EVRAZ is launching soliciting of proposals for its North American subsidiaries acquisition

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
10-Aug-2022 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

10 August 2022 - EVRAZ plc announces that it is launching the process of soliciting proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries (EVRAZ North America, ENA or the Company). The sale will allow to unlock the stand-alone value of the North America business.

The solicitation process is currently being conducted under the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) General License INT/2022/1710676 and we are in contact with OFSI as part of this process. The possible transaction will be subject to regulatory and corporate approvals and applicable sanctions laws, and will require approval from relevant sanctions authorities, including OFSI.

EVRAZ does not intend to provide any additional information on this process unless or until the process is finalised.

###

EVRAZ North America (ENA or the Company) is a leading, vertically-integrated producer of engineered steel products for the North American rail, energy, industrial and construction markets. ENA has steelmaking capacity of 2.3 million tons and finished steel (including tubular products) capacity of 3.5 million tons, and operates 2 EAF-based steel facilities, 4 rolling mills and 8 tubular mills, and 17 scrap recycling facilities. ENA is constructing a state of the art, 320 greenfield rail facility which will replace existing rail mill; project expected to be completed by 2023. Having strong financial results (2021 sales of $2.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $320 million), ENA can provide stable income and cash flow to its new investor.

In 2022, EVRAZ plc did not receive and does not plan to receive any income from the activities of ENA.

 

###

For further information:

 

 

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

 

 

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 180575
EQS News ID: 1417881

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten