EVRAZ plc announces that the Appointment and the Amendments adopted as part of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding notes due 2023 have become effective

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE CONSENT SOLICITATION MEMORANDUM.

EVRAZ plc announces that the Appointment and the Amendments adopted as part of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.375 per cent. notes due 2023 have become effective

London, 19 December 2022 on 15 November 2022, EVRAZ plc (the Issuer) announced a consent solicitation in relation to the outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.375 per cent. notes due 2023 issued by the Issuer (Regulation S Notes: Common Code 153391572 / ISIN XS1533915721; Rule 144A Notes: Common Code 111731110 / ISIN US30050AAG85 / CUSIP 30050AAG8) (the Notes) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 15 November 2022 (the Consent Solicitation Memorandum). Capitalised terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

The Issuer notifies that, on 19 December 2022, (i) the Issuer and the New Trustee entered into the Deed of Appointment to effectuate the Appointment; and (ii) the Issuer and the New Trustee entered into the Supplemental Trust Deed to effectuate the Amendments. Accordingly, the Appointment and the Amendments have become effective and binding on all Noteholders with effect from that date.

The Issuer extends its gratitude for the support and cooperation demonstrated by investors which has been reflected in the successful results of the Consent Solicitation.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent:

Limited liability company Legal Capital Investor Services

Address: 10 Krivokolenny lane, bldg. 6, Moscow 101000, Russia

Email: evraz@lcpis.ru

Phone: +7 495 122 05 17

Website: www.lcpis.ru

For further information:

Investor Relations

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com