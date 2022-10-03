|
03.10.2022 13:14:08
EVRAZ plc: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
3 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ or the Company) announces that on 30 September 2022
Mr. Aleksey Ivanov and Mr. Andrey Loboda will continue as Directors of the Company.
For further information:
Investor Relations:
+7 495 232 1370
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|192047
|EQS News ID:
|1455513
