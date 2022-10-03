Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.10.2022 13:14:08

EVRAZ plc: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
03-Oct-2022 / 14:14 MSK
3 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ or the Company) announces that on 30 September 2022
Mr. Nikolay Ivanov has stepped down from the Board of Directors.

 

Mr. Aleksey Ivanov and Mr. Andrey Loboda will continue as Directors of the Company.

 

