EVRAZ plc: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

14-Oct-2022 / 18:35 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

14 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) announces that Ruslan Ibragimov has been appointed to the Board of EVRAZ plc as an independent non-executive Director effective immediately. Mr. Ibragimov succeeds Aleksey Ivanov, who steps down from the Board of Directors as of 17 October 2022, but will continue to serve as CEO of the Company.

Mr. Ibragimov brings to the Board an expertise in corporate legal issues, M&A transactions and multiannual experience of practicing law. He previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Boards at commercial banks; Head of legal in the Audit and Consulting Firm; Vice President, Corporate Legal Issues and Government Relations in MTS PJSC, simultaneously pursuing academic interest as Legal Research Director at HSE University. 

Mr. Ibragimov graduated from the Law Faculty of Moscow State University and holds PhD from Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

There are no matters to disclose in accordance with LR 9.6.13.

