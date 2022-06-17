EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022

EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022

17 June 2022 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR or the "Company") informs that the Company has received a special licence from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).

The licence permits the Company to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on Thursday 30 June 2022.

Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy for the AGM are available at:

https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/shareholders/gm/

