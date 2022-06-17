|
17.06.2022 19:57:23
EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022
17 June 2022 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR or the "Company") informs that the Company has received a special licence from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).
The licence permits the Company to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on Thursday 30 June 2022.
Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy for the AGM are available at:
***
For further information:
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
+44 207 290 1096
media@evraz.com
Investor Relations:
+7 495 232 1370
+44 207 290 1095
|
