EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022

17.06.2022 19:57:23

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
17-Jun-2022 / 20:57 MSK
17 June 2022 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR or the "Company") informs that the Company has received a special licence from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).

The licence permits the Company to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW at 11:00 a.m. (London time) on Thursday 30 June 2022.

Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy for the AGM are available at:
https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/shareholders/gm/

