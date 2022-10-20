EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ SANCTIONED IN NEW ZEALAND

EVRAZ SANCTIONED IN NEW ZEALAND

20 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that on 20 October 2022 pursuant to Russia Sanctions Regulations dated 17 March 2022 the Company and its Russian subsidiaries were designated with blocking sanctions by New Zealand Government with the effective date as of 12 October 2022 to reflect 11 October announcements on trade measures.

Applied sanctions stipulate asset freeze, service prohibition, dealings with securities, aircraft and ship bans.

All sanction details are set out in Russia Sanction Register as of 20 October 2022 on mfat.govt.nz: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/assets/Countries-and-Regions/Europe/Ukraine/Russia-Sanctions-Register.xlsx

EVRAZ does not sell its products to New Zealand.

###

For further information:

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com