20.10.2022 20:45:16
EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ SANCTIONED IN NEW ZEALAND
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ SANCTIONED IN NEW ZEALAND
20 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that on 20 October 2022 pursuant to Russia Sanctions Regulations dated 17 March 2022 the Company and its Russian subsidiaries were designated with blocking sanctions by New Zealand Government with the effective date as of 12 October 2022 to reflect 11 October announcements on trade measures.
Applied sanctions stipulate asset freeze, service prohibition, dealings with securities, aircraft and ship bans.
All sanction details are set out in Russia Sanction Register as of 20 October 2022 on mfat.govt.nz: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/assets/Countries-and-Regions/Europe/Ukraine/Russia-Sanctions-Register.xlsx
EVRAZ does not sell its products to New Zealand.
For further information:
Investor Relations:
+7 495 232 1370
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|195694
|EQS News ID:
|1468311
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
