EVRAZ Plc H1 EBITDA Up 19.4%

(RTTNews) - EVRAZ plc reported profit before tax of $353 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 compared to $1.63 billion, prior year. Loss per share was $0.02 compared to profit of $0.82. EBITDA was $2.49 billion, up 19.4%. The company said the increase in EBITDA was primarily attributable to higher coal product sales prices as well as better performance of North American assets. Revenue increased to $8.10 billion from $6.18 billion, last year.

EVRAZ's CEO, Aleksey Ivanov, said: "Given the current macroeconomic backdrop and hindered access to foreign equipment, the schedules of investment projects that are related to the development of EVRAZ and are not currently in the active phase had to be adjusted."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.