28.07.2022 15:32:43

EVRAZ plc: Important notice to noteholders

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
28-Jul-2022 / 16:32 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF HOLDERS. IF HOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS.

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF HOLDERS OR BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

 

28 July 2022 - EVRAZ plc (the Issuer, the Company) informs that it has started the noteholders identification process of the outstanding 5.375% notes due 2023, ISIN: XS1533915721 and 5.25% notes due 2024, ISIN: XS1843443273.

We kindly ask you to fill a dedicated form on our website: https://www.evraz.com/en/noteholders-id/ .

All data collected will be kept strictly confidential and used internally for noteholders identification only. We would appreciate if you complete the form before 9 August 2022.

We would very much appreciate your participation in this. And once again, thank you for being an investor in EVRAZ. We do appreciate it especially in those turbulent times.

 

###

For further information:

 

 

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

 

 
