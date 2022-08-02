|
EVRAZ plc: NOTICE OF H1 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
NOTICE OF H1 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) will release its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Thursday,
A conference call to discuss the results, hosted by Aleksey Ivanov, CEO, and Daria Kim, Deputy CFO, will be held on Thursday, 4 August 2022, at:
2 pm (London time)
3 pm (Berlin time)
4 pm (Moscow time)
5 pm (Dubai time)
9 am (New York time)
To join the call, please dial:
To avoid any technical inconvenience, it is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call.
An audio webcast will be available at the following link (pre-registration needed): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evraz20220804
The presentation for the call will be available on the Groups website, www.evraz.com, on Thursday, 4 August 2022, at the following link:
https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/reports-and-results/financial-results/
###
For further information:
Investor Relations:
Irina Bakhturina
Director, Investor Relations
Moscow: +7 495 232 1370
ir@evraz.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|Sequence No.:
|178547
|EQS News ID:
|1410837
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
