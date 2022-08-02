Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 09:00:11

EVRAZ plc: NOTICE OF H1 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
02-Aug-2022 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE OF H1 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
 

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) will release its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Thursday,
4 August 2022.

A conference call to discuss the results, hosted by Aleksey Ivanov, CEO, and Daria Kim, Deputy CFO, will be held on Thursday, 4 August 2022, at:

2 pm (London time)

3 pm (Berlin time)

4 pm (Moscow time)

5 pm (Dubai time)

9 am (New York time)

To join the call, please dial:

+44 (0)330 165 4012 or 0800 279 6877

UK

+1 646 828 8073 or 800 289 0720

US

+49 (0) 69 22222 5197 or 0800 724 5376

Germany

8000 3570 2642

UAE

 

 

 

 


Conference ID: 6308204

To avoid any technical inconvenience, it is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call.

An audio webcast will be available at the following link (pre-registration needed): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evraz20220804

The presentation for the call will be available on the Groups website, www.evraz.com, on Thursday, 4 August 2022, at the following link:

https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/reports-and-results/financial-results/

 

 

###

 

For further information:

 

Investor Relations:

Irina Bakhturina

Director, Investor Relations

Moscow: +7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

 

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
Sequence No.: 178547
EQS News ID: 1410837

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410837&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

