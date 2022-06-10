10.06.2022 13:45:51

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
10-Jun-2022 / 14:45 MSK
EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the "Company") has today published its Report on payments to governments (the "Report") for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Report discloses payments made to governments where the Company conducts its extractive activities.

The Report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 Report on payments to governments, issued by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

The Report is available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.evraz.com/en/sustainability/data-center/regulatory-reports/

###

 

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

 

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

 
