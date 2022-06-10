|
10.06.2022 13:45:51
EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021
EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the "Company") has today published its Report on payments to governments (the "Report") for the year ended 31 December 2021.
The Report discloses payments made to governments where the Company conducts its extractive activities.
The Report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 Report on payments to governments, issued by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.
The Report is available on the Company's website at the following link:
https://www.evraz.com/en/sustainability/data-center/regulatory-reports/
###
For further information:
Investor Relations:
+7 495 232 1370
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86
|Category Code:
|PGR
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|OAM Categories:
|1.3. Payments to governments
|Sequence No.:
|167618
|EQS News ID:
|1373191
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
