EVRAZ plc (EVR)

EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting



30-Jun-2022 / 15:55 MSK

EVRAZ plc (the Company) Results of the Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting (the Meeting) of the Company was held on Thursday 30 June 2022 at 11.00am (London time). At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 8 June 2022 (the Notice of AGM), were proposed and passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolution 8 was passed as special resolution. Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Companys website www.evraz.com. No RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % TOTAL VOTES

% of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 To receive the Directors report and the accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 526,249,038 99.95% 257,318 0.05% 526,506,356 36.09% 407,432 2 To approve the Directors Remuneration Policy as set out on pages 140 146 of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts 525,829,269 99.89% 578,147 0.11% 526,407,416 36.09% 506,372 3 To approve the Annual Remuneration Report set out on pages 146 153 of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts 525,841,114 99.89% 572,270 0.11% 526,413,384 36.09% 500,404 4 To re-elect Aleksey Ivanov as a Director 521,474,395 99.08% 4,867,766 0.92% 526,342,161 36.08% 571,627 5 To re-elect Nikolay Ivanov as a Director 521,474,395 99.08% 4,867,766 0.92% 526,342,161 36.08% 571,627 6 To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM at which accounts are laid before the Company 514,182,219 97.67% 12,274,446 2.33% 526,456,665 36.09% 457,123 7 To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors 514,255,934 97.68% 12,208,550 2.32% 526,464,484 36.09% 449,304 8 To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days notice 526,155,923 99.94% 324,062 0.06% 526,479,985 36.09% 433,803 Notes: Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chairman has been included in the "for" totals. A "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. The issued share capital of EVRAZ plc as at 30 June 2022 is 1,506,527,294 ordinary shares. The Company holds 47,837,582 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights attaching to the ordinary shares of the Company is therefore 1,458,689,712. The scrutineer of the poll was Computershare Investor Services PLC. All percentages are rounded to two decimal points. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which can be accessed at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism For further information: Media Relations: Investor Relations: Mariya Starovoyt Director, External communications +44 207 290 1096 media@evraz.com Irina Bakhturina Director, Investor Relations +44 207 290 1095 ir@evraz.com

