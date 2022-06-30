Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 14:55:02

EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting

30-Jun-2022 / 15:55 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 EVRAZ  plc (the Company)

 

Results of the Annual General Meeting

 

The Annual General Meeting (the Meeting) of the Company was held on Thursday 30 June 2022 at 11.00am (London time). At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 8 June 2022 (the Notice of AGM), were proposed and passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolution 8 was passed as special resolution.

 

 

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Companys website www.evraz.com.

 

No

RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

TOTAL VOTES
 

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES
WITHHELD

1

To receive the Directors report and the accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021

   526,249,038

99.95%

257,318

0.05%

   526,506,356

36.09%

      407,432

2

To approve the Directors Remuneration Policy as set out on pages 140 146 of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts

   525,829,269

99.89%

   578,147

0.11%

   526,407,416

36.09%

      506,372

3

To approve the Annual Remuneration Report set out on pages 146 153 of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts

   525,841,114

99.89%

   572,270

0.11%

   526,413,384

36.09%

      500,404

4

To re-elect Aleksey Ivanov as a Director

   521,474,395

99.08%

4,867,766

0.92%

   526,342,161

36.08%

      571,627

5

To re-elect Nikolay Ivanov as a Director

   521,474,395

99.08%

4,867,766

0.92%

   526,342,161

36.08%

      571,627

6

To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM at which accounts are laid before the Company

   514,182,219

97.67%

12,274,446

2.33%

   526,456,665

36.09%

      457,123

7

To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors

   514,255,934

97.68%

 12,208,550

2.32%

   526,464,484

36.09%

      449,304

8

To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days notice

   526,155,923

99.94%

      324,062

0.06%

   526,479,985

36.09%

      433,803

 

Notes:

  1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chairman has been included in the "for" totals.
  2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.
  3. The issued share capital of EVRAZ plc as at 30 June 2022 is 1,506,527,294 ordinary shares. The Company holds 47,837,582 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights attaching to the ordinary shares of the Company is therefore 1,458,689,712.
  4. The scrutineer of the poll was Computershare Investor Services PLC.
  5. All percentages are rounded to two decimal points.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy  of the resolutions passed at the Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which can be accessed at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

For further information:

 

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

 

Mariya Starovoyt

Director, External communications

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

Irina Bakhturina

Director, Investor Relations

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

 

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 171850
EQS News ID: 1388043

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

