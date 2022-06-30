|
EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc (the Company)
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting (the Meeting) of the Company was held on Thursday 30 June 2022 at 11.00am (London time). At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 8 June 2022 (the Notice of AGM), were proposed and passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolution 8 was passed as special resolution.
Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Companys website www.evraz.com.
Notes:
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which can be accessed at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information:
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86
|Category Code:
|AGM
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|171850
|EQS News ID:
|1388043
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
