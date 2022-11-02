|
02.11.2022 14:56:33
EVRAZ plc: SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV
2 November 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that on 2 November 2022 the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) extended the UK Sanctions List under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 having included two shareholders of the Company:
Alexander ABRAMOV
Alexander FROLOV
###
For further information:
Investor Relations:
+7 495 232 1370
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86, XS1533915721, XS1843443273,
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|198505
|EQS News ID:
|1477681
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
