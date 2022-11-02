02.11.2022 14:56:33

EVRAZ plc: SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV

02-Nov-2022 / 16:56 MSK
SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV

2 November 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that on 2 November 2022 the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) extended the UK Sanctions List under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 having included two shareholders of the Company:

 Alexander ABRAMOV

 Alexander FROLOV

 

 

