EVRAZ plc (EVR)

EVRAZ plc: SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV



02-Nov-2022 / 16:56 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV 2 November 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that on 2 November 2022 the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) extended the UK Sanctions List under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 having included two shareholders of the Company: Alexander ABRAMOV Alexander FROLOV ### For further information: Investor Relations: +7 495 232 1370 ir@evraz.com Media Relations: +7 495 937 6871 media@evraz.com

