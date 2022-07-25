|
25.07.2022 17:22:23
EVRAZ plc: SPECIAL LICENCE FOR EUROBONDS COUPON PAYMENTS REQUESTED
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
SPECIAL LICENCE FOR EUROBONDS COUPON PAYMENTS REQUESTED
25 July 2022 - EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ, the Issuer or the Company) informs that on 18 July 2022 it had sent a request for a special licence to HM Treasury, Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) in order to make a regular coupon payment due on 19 September 2022 under outstanding principal amount of US$704,099,000.00 Notes due 2023 (the 2023 Notes) and 30 September 2022 under outstanding principal amount of US$700,000,000.00 Notes due 2024 (the 2024 Notes).
The license has been requested to enable the basic needs of the Company to be met in order to satisfy the obligations under the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes which arose before the date on which EVRAZ became a designated person.
EVRAZ throughout its history on capital markets always diligently fulfilled its obligations to investors and being a prudent borrower aims to put all possible efforts to fulfil obligations in front of its investors.
The Company will inform investors about key developments in due course.
###
For further information:
Investor Relations:
+7 495 232 1370
+44 207 290 1095
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
+44 207 290 1096
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|Sequence No.:
|177023
|EQS News ID:
|1405441
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVRAZ Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
17:22
|EVRAZ plc: SPECIAL LICENCE FOR EUROBONDS COUPON PAYMENTS REQUESTED (EQS Group)
|
21.07.22
|EVRAZ plc: Response to press speculations (EQS Group)
|
18.07.22
|EVRAZ plc: Termination of the registry and associated services (EQS Group)
|
18.07.22
|EVRAZ plc : Termination of the registry and associated services (Investegate)
|
30.06.22
|EVRAZ plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|EVRAZ plc : Results of the Annual General Meeting (Investegate)
|
28.06.22
|EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
17.06.22
|EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022 (EQS Group)