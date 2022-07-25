EVRAZ plc: SPECIAL LICENCE FOR EUROBONDS COUPON PAYMENTS REQUESTED

SPECIAL LICENCE FOR EUROBONDS COUPON PAYMENTS REQUESTED

25 July 2022 - EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ, the Issuer or the Company) informs that on 18 July 2022 it had sent a request for a special licence to HM Treasury, Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) in order to make a regular coupon payment due on 19 September 2022 under outstanding principal amount of US$704,099,000.00 Notes due 2023 (the 2023 Notes) and 30 September 2022 under outstanding principal amount of US$700,000,000.00 Notes due 2024 (the 2024 Notes).

The license has been requested to enable the basic needs of the Company to be met in order to satisfy the obligations under the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes which arose before the date on which EVRAZ became a designated person.

EVRAZ throughout its history on capital markets always diligently fulfilled its obligations to investors and being a prudent borrower aims to put all possible efforts to fulfil obligations in front of its investors.

The Company will inform investors about key developments in due course.

