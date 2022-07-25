Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 17:22:23

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc: SPECIAL LICENCE FOR EUROBONDS COUPON PAYMENTS REQUESTED

25-Jul-2022 / 18:22 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

25 July 2022 - EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ, the Issuer or the Company) informs that on 18 July 2022 it had sent a request for a special licence to HM Treasury, Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) in order to make a regular coupon payment due on 19 September 2022 under outstanding principal amount of US$704,099,000.00 Notes due 2023 (the 2023 Notes) and 30 September 2022 under outstanding principal amount of US$700,000,000.00 Notes due 2024 (the 2024 Notes).

The license has been requested to enable the basic needs of the Company to be met in order to satisfy the obligations under the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes which arose before the date on which EVRAZ became a designated person.

EVRAZ throughout its history on capital markets always diligently fulfilled its obligations to investors and being a prudent borrower aims to put all possible efforts to fulfil obligations in front of its investors.  

The Company will inform investors about key developments in due course.

 

###

For further information:

 

 

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

 

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
Sequence No.: 177023
EQS News ID: 1405441

 
