EVRAZ plc: Termination of the registry and associated services

Termination of the registry and associated services

18 July 2022 - EVRAZ plc (the EVRAZ or the Company) informs that Computershare Investor Services PLC (Computershare) notified the Company of termination of registry and associated services on 19 August 2022 (Termination Date). Until the Termination Date, the Company and Computershare will work together on the transfer and return of services. After the Termination Date, the register will be maintained by EVRAZ.

It is anticipated that after the Termination Date CREST members will not be able to transfer the Companys shares electronically due to the fact that EVRAZ, as holder of the register, will not have access to the CREST clearing system and all transactions will need to go through the Company with a stock transfer form and can be subject to a stamp duty. To secure title to the Companys shares shareholders may wish to convert their electronic shares into physical paper shares. To receive share certificates shareholders are advised to consult their stockbroker and ensure that proper instructions are given to Computershare prior to the Termination Date.

Shareholders who have general queries about the termination of the registry and associated services by Computershare or the conversion of electronic shares into certificates can either call the Registrars helpline on +44 (0)370 873 5848; or write to the Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS13 8AE.

