EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on Octobre 5, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between September 28, 2020 and October 2, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Total (EUR) 28/09/2020 2,704 14.1044 14.16 14.06 38,138 29/09/2020 5,000 14.0230 14.12 13.94 70,115 30/09/2020 3,759 14.0208 14.06 13.92 52,704 01/10/2020 5,000 14.0527 14.10 14.00 70,264 02/10/2020 5,000 13.8268 13.98 13.74 69,134 Total 21,463 13.9941 14.16 13.74 300,355

As of October 2, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 273,726 shares at an average price of EUR 15,1983, representing in total EUR 4,160,174.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 864,778 shares as of October 2, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

Attachment