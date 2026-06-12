Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
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12.06.2026 23:00:00
eVTOL Stock Face-Off: Is Joby Aviation or Archer Aviation the Better Buy Right Now?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) are both early movers in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market. These aircraft are greener and easier to land in crowded urban areas than helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hasn't fully approved their first commercial flights.Joby and Archer both went public through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2021, but both stocks trade below their opening prices. Without any commercial flights, Joby and Archer were speculative stocks trading at high valuations -- so their luster faded as rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments.Archer's Midnight eVTOL. Image source: Archer Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)