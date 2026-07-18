Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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18.07.2026 13:37:01
eVTOL Stocks Like Archer Aviation Team Up For New Charging Network
Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) companies Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Beta Technologies (NYSE:BETA) just announced they are partnering with Macquarie Capital to bring standardized eVTOL charging hardware to as many as 250 air taxi sites across the U.S.The companies dubbed the initiative America’s Consortium for Electric Skyways (ACES). They touted their charging standard as having been endorsed by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and “adopted almost uniformly across the industry.”“Almost uniformly?” That’s right: there’s one major player in the U.S. eVTOL space that doesn’t conform to this standard. And, unsurprisingly, it's Archer’s big rival Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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