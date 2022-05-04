eWorld Companies, Inc. Secures Real Meta Tech LLC as Lead Marketing Partner for Bitcoin Wine NFT

The Highly Anticipated Bitcoin Wine NFT is Expected to Generate 10 Million USD in New Sales

ESCONDIDO, Calif. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary Angelini Trading Company have reached an agreement with Real Meta Tech LLC for Real Meta Tech to serve as the Lead Marketing Partner for eWorld's Bitcoin Wine Project. Under the terms of the agreement, Real Meta Tech will use its best efforts to promote and market Bitcoin Wine using all their tools and recourses including social media posts, strategic marketing strategies and their comprehensive list of influencers.

eWorld Companies CEO Pablo Wagner commented, "This marks a huge milestone for our company and our Bitcoin Wine NFT project. After four months of interviewing, cross examining, due diligence and critical thinking, we are confident that Real Meta Tech LLC is the perfect choice to lead this promotion. While it's never possible to project actual future events, we have always believed that with the correct marketing approach we could quickly sell out our entire inventory of 10,000 Bitcoin Wine NFTs @$1,000 each and generate $10,000,000 in sales within a very short time frame. We believe Real Meta Tech has the staff, the experience, the tools and the track record to help us achieve that goal."

REAL META TECH LLC

Real Meta Tech LLC was founded by Roger Ruiz and Jeff Ivory. Mr. Ivory is an engineer turned Metaverse incubator/ Web3 architect and the founder of Golden Networks , a company empowering brands and influencers to scale and grow their business through the integration of Blockchain, NFT and Metaverse technologies. He is actively pushing the boundaries of what's possible within web 3.0 as he pioneers neverbefore-seen business models and mainstream adoption of blockchain technology within the crypto industry.

Mr. Ivory is currently advising several future forward web 3.0 companies including The Urban Metaverse , and is also the Chief Creative Officer at Centerblock, where he oversees all aspects of the ideation, creation, and deployment of dynamic NFT assets to the vertically integrated NFT marketplace, " Proxime ", which provides a turnkey solution for sports legends, celebrities and entertainers to monetize their IP across multiple blockchains.

Roger Ruiz has been a professional boxing manager for more than 12 years and is the developer of BoxStats, the #1 research app in boxing. He is also the Managing Partner at Legendz Entertainment, where he has had major success in the boxing industry by developing strategic marketing campaigns that have taken numerous professional boxers to stardom.

Mr. Ivory and Mr. Ruiz joined forces through their mutual interests in Web3 and started

Real Meta Tech LLC, which leverages a wide array of internal assets including Metaverse funding, Influencer Networks and Virtual Production Technology to deliver high level NFT projects.

Real Meta Tech is currently developing plans using blockchain technology to bring boxing and live entertainment sports into the metaverse on a platform called Omni Metaverse. They are also planning the release of OmniTV, which is scheduled to be available in millions of U.S. households across the United States within the next few months. OmniTV will incorporate a never-before-seen utility called Watch2Earn (W2E) that will reward viewers in cryptocurrency for tuning in to their channel. Discussions are currently underway for a campaign that airs commercials for Bitcoin Wine between shows and allows viewers to be rewarded with Bitcoin Wine's VINO tokens for simply watching the shows and commercials.

EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from five familyowned wineries, two handmade Italian pasta factories, a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld's top priorities are the rollout of Angelini Trading's line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market and the upcoming release of its exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

BITCOIN WINE NFT

"Bitcoin Wine" is a limited edition NFT series featuring and showcasing fine wine. This exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series will include a limited supply of 10,000 bottles of carefully selected and readily identifiable fine wine. Through use of blockchain technology, each "Bitcoin Wine" in the series will be comprised as a two-piece ensemble: (1) an identifiable and tangible bottle of Bitcoin Wine, i.e. a "physical token" that the owner can display in their home, and (2) a digital asset, also referred to as "crypto art", that can be added to their online NFT gallery. The physical token and the digital asset are only available as this two-piece ensemble and each bottle of wine will have a unique QR code that when scanned will take the viewer directly to that specific digital asset.

The official art for the Bitcoin Wine NFT was created by the highly regarded NFT artist and designer, Tillavision, into what many consider a masterpiece. The Bitcoin Wine art consists of an MP4 with a duration of 33 seconds that includes an unreleased song by Lil Bitcoin, the first avatar artist to break into the music industry as an NFT. The art is immaculate and extremely creative, displaying a giant Bitcoin Wine bottle perched on a golden platter alongside two giant wine glasses filled with glowing wine. The NFT art is filled with a plentitude of creative details including money trees blowing in the wind, stacks of gold bitcoins, additional stacks of hundred-dollar bills, an airplane flying around the bottle and goats to signify the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

The Bitcoin Wine NFT comes with additional perks as well. Bitcoin Wine NFT will act as a membership to an exclusive wine club where members and notable guests will be granted access to events and meetups that will be held periodically in different major cities in the United States. As the project evolves, the company also plans to offer members an opportunity to receive luxury imported Italian wines on quarterly basis. The company has also disclosed plans for an upcoming raffle that will award two winners (and their plus 1's) a 5-day all-inclusive trip to Italy including a private tour of the winery and vineyard where Bitcoin Wine is created. And as a special bonus, all purchasers of the Bitcoin Wine NFT will automatically be whitelisted for all future NFT releases from the company's marketing and distribution partner, NFT Distribution Company.

For more information about the Bitcoin Wine NFT project visit https://bitcoinwine.co .

To join the Bitcoin Wine Club visit https://nftdcinc.com/bitcoin-wine-mint .

ANGELINI TRADING COMPANY

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company's President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co .

