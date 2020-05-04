Ex-Blue Yonder Veteran Amit Bagga, Appointed Chief Revenue Officer at FarEye

- Amit Bagga's appointment comes as FarEye undertakes aggressive plans for global expansion

- Bagga has helmed significant Executive positions at Blue Yonder (JDA) and Oracle to drive profitable growth across the Asia Pacific region

NEW DELHI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye, a leading SaaS platform for predictive visibility and last mile optimization today announced the appointment of Amit Bagga, a seasoned leader with a track record of driving transformative growth across geographies, as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The announcement comes as the company gears up for the next level of growth and plans to expand aggressively in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific after its recent announcement of a successful funding round.

Bagga joins FarEye's leadership team and will drive one of the most critical functions in a tech-first company like FarEye. In his role, Bagga will focus on leveraging key revenue opportunities across sales and operations, enhanced customer experience, marketing, and partner strategy, all of which will help pivot towards a customer-first focus for the company.

Prior to joining FarEye, Bagga has successfully led the growth for Blue Yonder (previously JDA Software) Asia Pacific, Oracle's On Demand solutions, and held various roles at HP. Under Bagga's leadership, Blue Yonder captured the key challenges that the supply chain industry faced in APAC and delivered tangible value with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Bagga set a path for profitable growth, helping enable Blue Yonder customers to take the digital transformation journey leveraging modern technologies. He built and led high performance teams and a network of partners in the region to deliver next generation Supply Chain solutions with high focus on the adoption of new technologies to leap-frog the market.

"I am excited to join a company with such a great culture that embraces the diversity of its customers and employees, and is an extremely fast-growing logistics SaaS organization that has redefined predictive visibility for enterprises globally. I look forward to working with the FarEye team, building a sustainable strategy that enables us to leverage the huge opportunity that lies ahead of us, and deliver profitable growth," says Amit Bagga.

Welcoming him to FarEye, Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye, comments, "Amit has a unique understanding of the intersection of technology and business, coupled with immense passion for customer success. He has a proven record of building successful businesses with a deep passion to strategize and define opportunities to maximize revenue. In the midst of an exciting journey, I am confident that Amit will bring in the same vision and expertise at FarEye."

With this move, FarEye has announced its intention of building upon the explosive growth experienced over the last 3 years, and expanding its field teams to provide customer-centric engagement across key geographies that will deliver scalable growth for the company.

About FarEye:

FarEye is a leading SaaS platform for predictive visibility. It enables brands to orchestrate, track, and optimize their logistics processes. The leading machine-learning based platform is empowering global enterprises to shrink delivery time by up to 27%, increase courier productivity by up to 15%, eliminate risks by up to 57%, and achieve operational excellence.

It is increasing efficiency in movement of goods for both B2B and B2C segments – and helping businesses achieve growth and exceptional customer experience at a reduced cost. FarEye has a strong traction with more than 150 global Retailers, CPG companies and Logistics & Transportation providers including DHL, Amway, Hilti, Walmart and Dominos.

