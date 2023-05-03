Ex-day dividend payment of AB Rokiškio suris

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Rokiškio suris (company code 173057512, registered office address Pramones street 3, Rokiškis) held on 28 April 2023, decided to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share for 2022 (the total amount allocated for dividends for 2022 is EUR 5.251 million).



Dividends will be entitled to those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day after the General Meeting of Shareholders that has decided to allocate a part of the profit for dividend payment (i.e. 15 May 2023).

The first day without rights (i.e. Ex-Date), from which the shares of AB Rokiškio suris (RSU1L, ISIN code LT0000100372) acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not entitle to receive dividends for 2022, is 12 May 2023.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

Teleph. +370 458 55200