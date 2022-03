Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger Is Taking Mickey Mouse to the Metaverse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a lot of hype surrounding the metaverse, including from the investing world. In this clip from "The Virtual Opportunities Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 15, Motley Fool contributors Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Travis Hoium, Jose Najarro, and Rachel Warren discuss the recent moves and investments by Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) former CEO into the metaverse.Demitri Kalogeropoulos: Disney's former CEO, who was CEO from around 2005 to late 2020, is getting into the metaverse. He is joining the board of a small company called Genies, and that's his first big career move after retiring from Disney. It is a small company that makes tools that help you make virtual characters, clothing, and accessories that are going to be backed by NFTs, non-fungible tokens. Apparently, Iger met with about two dozen start-up companies before he landed on this one, and he is really excited. He is quoted in the piece saying, "Imagine letting someone buy a Mickey Mouse avatar and customizing it in a way that, not only would we never allow before, but was hard to do in the physical world." I'm trying to imagine what he means by that second part, but I can't exactly think of that. He must have something in mind, but I can't think of it. I'm sure there's a lot of cool things in that way. I just want to get your thoughts on this, guys. There's a lot of hype around the metaverse, especially in the investing world, which doesn't have a whole lot of usage yet today, but a lot of seasoned executives in big companies are excited about it, including Nike (NYSE: NKE) and now Disney. So, I'm curious what you think about this move by Disney's former CEO.Continue reading