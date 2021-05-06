Ex Libris Cloud Apps Reach Two Thousand Activations

JERUSALEM, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that users of Ex Libris cloud-based products have reached a major milestone: original applications developed by and for members of the Ex Libris community have been activated two thousand times. With the new Ex Libris Cloud Apps open framework, over a thousand users have extended the capabilities of their Ex Libris cloud-based solutions—including the Ex Libris Alma® library services platform, Primo® discovery and delivery tool, Esploro™ research services solution, Leganto® course resource list solution, and Rapido™ resource sharing solution—to meet their library's specific needs.

The apps that have been developed include time-saving workflow shortcuts and automations, extensions to suit unique institutional requirements, and integrations with external systems or data sources. To activate an app, one need only click the Cloud Apps icon within an Ex Libris higher-ed cloud product.

The full list of apps is always available and searchable. However, the Cloud Apps framework also responds to the context of a user's session, suggesting apps that might be helpful for the specific feature in the workflow that the user is currently interacting with.

"The Cloud Apps framework exemplifies our ongoing dual commitment to openness and support for our customers," said Josh Weisman, vice president of development. "We are very excited that Cloud Apps activations have reached the two thousand mark, clear evidence of the amazing work that the Ex Libris community is doing. Users around the world are sharing innovative services and tools that meet both essential and changing needs in the library and increase its value to the institution."

Three of the most popular apps of the 30 that are currently available (created by Ex Libris customers, partners, and developers) are Delete Your Sets, Bulk Scan In, and HathiTrust Availability:

Delete Your Sets is the product of a hackathon by the Australia-New Zealand Ex Libris user group. The app adds functionality to the Manage Sets page of Alma, enabling users to bulk delete sets that they have created.

is the product of a hackathon by the Australia-New Zealand Ex Libris user group. The app adds functionality to the Manage Sets page of Alma, enabling users to bulk delete sets that they have created. Bulk Scan In enables users to carry out a Scan In operation on a file of barcodes. The app supports the configuration of library, circulation desk, department, and Scan In properties.

enables users to carry out a Scan In operation on a file of barcodes. The app supports the configuration of library, circulation desk, department, and Scan In properties. HathiTrust Availability, one of the first apps to be featured in Cloud Apps, queries the HathiTrust API to search for the availability of a displayed BIB record. A match is made based on OCLC, ISBN, and ISSN numbers as cataloged in the record.

The currently available Cloud Apps items can be viewed in the App Center, as well as in all products on the Ex Libris higher-ed cloud platform.

Developers can learn about the features of Cloud Apps on the Developer Network, which offers a get-started guide, comprehensive tutorials, and detailed documentation.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops innovative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact:

Roni Shandalov

+972542266190

309192@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ex-libris-cloud-apps-reach-two-thousand-activations-301285520.html

SOURCE Ex Libris