23.01.2024 07:30:00

Ex. reverse share split today

Oslo, Norway, 23 January 2024

Issuer name: Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Ex. date: 23 January 2024

Type of corporate action: Reverse share split

Other information: Ten (10) old shares of par value NOK 0.50 give one (1) new share of par value NOK 5.00. The new ISIN for the shares is NO0013119255.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs.

+ + +

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

 


