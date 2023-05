Ex-SVB Bank Chief: Fastest Bank Run in History 'An Anomaly'

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee confronted ex-Silicon Valley Bank Chief Executive Greg Becker and former Signature Bank executives about this spring's full-on banking crisis, all they wanted to know was, how was it they didn't see their banks were about to fail?"We know your banks were fatally mismanaged," Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, told the departed executives during Tuesday's hearing. "When you put other people's money and our broader economy at risk, there must be accountability for that level of mismanagement. Running a bank, as you know or should know, is unlike running any other company."Continue reading