EXACTA SYSTEMS SIGNS HHR LICENSE IP AGREEMENT WITH BLUBERI

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it has signed a License IP Agreement with gaming technology company, Bluberi.

"Exacta has been very impressed with Bluberi's consistent growth in North America over the last two years. We look forward to deploying Bluberi's sleek cabinets and innovative game content on Exacta Connect for our Historical Horse Racing (HHR) customers," said Ross O'Hanley, chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems.

"Bluberi is thrilled to sign an HHR agreement with Exacta. After completing an extensive review of the HHR market, we selected Exacta based on their ability to co-develop on an aggressive timeline while still preserving the integrity of our games," said Casey Whalen, chief commercial officer for Bluberi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com.

About Bluberi: Backed by more than 25 year of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Their team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Their products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. They are the risk-taking spirit of gambling, and they add imagination and innovation to everything they create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

