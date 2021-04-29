|
exactEarth Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - exactEarth Ltd. (TSX: XCT) ("exactEarth" or the "Company"), a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions, announced the results of the matters voted upon at the Company's 2021 annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held earlier today, which included the election of directors, as described below.
The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 32,573,153, representing 65.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.
According to proxies received and a vote by ballot, the voting results in respect of each of the following six director nominees all of whom previously served as directors of the Company, were as follows:
Nominee
Number of Common Shares
Percentage of Votes Cast
Votes For:
Votes Withheld:
Votes For:
Votes
Eric Zahler (Chairman)
32,114,342
407,031
98.75%
1.25%
Peter Mabson
32,204,183
317,190
99.02%
0.98%
Miguel Angel Panduro Panadero
30,244,643
2,276,730
93.00%
7.00%
Miguel Angel Garcia Primo
30,236,701
2,284,672
92.97%
7.03%
Harvey Rein
32,202,312
319,061
99.02%
0.98%
Lee Matheson
32,210,028
311,345
99.04%
0.96%
At the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company with 32,561,040 (99.96%) of the Common Shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
In addition to the above, the Shareholders approved a resolution to amend and restate each of exactEarth's Share Unit Plan and Stock Option Plan (together, the "Plans"), as well as all unallocated awards under each of the Plans, with 32,109,650 (98.73%) Common Shares voting in favour of the resolution.
Final voting results of all other matters voted on at the Meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About exactEarth Ltd.
exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth's second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth's surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites. www.exactearth.com
