exactEarth Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - exactEarth Ltd. (TSX: XCT) ("exactEarth" or the "Company"), a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions, announced the results of the matters voted upon at the Company's 2021 annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held earlier today, which included the election of directors, as described below.

The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 32,573,153, representing 65.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

According to proxies received and a vote by ballot, the voting results in respect of each of the following six director nominees all of whom previously served as directors of the Company, were as follows:

Nominee Number of Common Shares Percentage of Votes Cast

(approximate)

Votes For: Votes Withheld: Votes For: Votes

Withheld: Eric Zahler (Chairman) 32,114,342 407,031 98.75% 1.25% Peter Mabson 32,204,183 317,190 99.02% 0.98% Miguel Angel Panduro Panadero 30,244,643 2,276,730 93.00% 7.00% Miguel Angel Garcia Primo 30,236,701 2,284,672 92.97% 7.03% Harvey Rein 32,202,312 319,061 99.02% 0.98% Lee Matheson 32,210,028 311,345 99.04% 0.96%

At the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company with 32,561,040 (99.96%) of the Common Shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

In addition to the above, the Shareholders approved a resolution to amend and restate each of exactEarth's Share Unit Plan and Stock Option Plan (together, the "Plans"), as well as all unallocated awards under each of the Plans, with 32,109,650 (98.73%) Common Shares voting in favour of the resolution.

Final voting results of all other matters voted on at the Meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About exactEarth Ltd.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth's second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth's surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites. www.exactearth.com

SOURCE exactEarth Ltd.