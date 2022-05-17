|
17.05.2022 12:41:00
Exactly How I'd Invest $1,000 in Real Estate Investment Trusts
Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, can be an excellent investment for both income and growth. REITs are required to pay out most of their income as dividends, and can create tremendous shareholder value from development, management, acquisitions, or from simple price appreciation of their underlying properties. And what most investors don't realize is that over long periods of time, real estate has a solid track record of better total returns than the S&P 500 and with lower volatility.If you don't have exposure to REITs in your portfolio, now could be a great time to consider adding some. For investors who aren't quite sure where to get started, here are some great beginner-friendly ideas for your first $1,000.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
