Exactly How to Repay the Average $37,338 in Student Loan Debt by 2030

An estimated 43.5 million Americans owe money in student loan form. And the average monthly payment among borrowers is $337.Now that may not seem like so much money. But actually, the average student loan balance is a whopping $37,338, and that's just for federal borrowers. The reason the average monthly payment is only $337 is that it commonly takes borrowers with federal student loans at least 10 years to knock out their student debt.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel