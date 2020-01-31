Excalibur Data Systems and sigmaGO Announce Partnership to Bring sigmaGO to Cherwell End-Users and Technicians

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Excalibur Data Systems, a frontier of IT Service Management and Enterprise Service Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with sigmaGO, the creator of sigmaGO, a refreshed Mobile App experience for Cherwell Service Management customers. This partnership will help bring mobile workforces the ability to perform faster, enhance customer service capabilities and reduce overall costs with the power of mobile connectivity.

"We are excited to partner with sigmaGO and to be able to offer our Cherwell customers a mobile solutions experience that is unmatched," said Mike Fuson, Vice President of Excalibur Data Systems. "We are proud to continue to offer our valued customers the best of breed solutions in the ITSM space."

"This strategic partnership is exciting for both organizations and support our mission to bring a refreshed mobile experience to Cherwell customers. Our solutions combined with the industry experience of Excalibur Data Systems will support and deliver the mobile experience customers are expecting to meet their mobile computing needs," Anthony D'Ambrosio, Director of Business Development at sigmaGO.

The benefits of this new partnership include improving client SLA performance, enabling technicians to address incidents, requests, and tasks assigned directly to them or a team, enabling actions on any ticket including running One-Steps with support for prompts, enabling "push notifications" from Cherwell that require attention or approval on mobile devices, and more!

About Excalibur Data Systems: Excalibur Data Systems is a boutique integrator specializing in ITSM and ESM solutions. We have experience implementing in just about every vertical and bring that broad experience to bear in each engagement validated in our proven success across North America. We are an authorized Cherwell dealer providing all broad service offerings encompassing both licensing of the Cherwell product line and implementation.

About sigmaGO: sigmaGO is a Cherwell Certified Technology Alliance Partner specializing in mobile application development. We provide the newest method to remotely connect via Android or iOS mobile devices directly to your Cherwell Service Management system. sigmaGO offers your mobile users the ability to enhance customer service capabilities with push notifications, live chat, manage Incidents, Requests, Approvals, customer satisfaction surveys, offline mode, multi-language support and much more all at your fingertips and reduce overall costs with the power of mobile connectivity.

