13.11.2020 09:43:00

Excellence is accomplished like this -- the "2020 BMW Excellence Experience Media Tour"

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Brilliance BMW Automotive Co., Ltd. organized the "2020 BMW Excellence Experience Media Tour", according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government. In the two-day tour, participants learned how a world-class enterprise leads the industry and how to create high-quality products.

2020 BMW Excellence Experience Media Tour

When visiting the BMW's Plant Tiexi, the participants were amazed by the modern automobile enterprise.

In the assembly workshop with the area of 14 football fields, it is full of the most advanced equipment and the most advanced technology in the world. Here, the communication between humans and robots is carried out digitally.

The world's most advanced measuring equipment and intelligent production make 100% quality standards truly implemented. BBA has a zero defect supply chain management system. Every day, 250 quality engineers communicate with suppliers, making BMW standards the standards pursued by suppliers.

SOURCE The Information Office of Shenyang People's Government

