24.03.2022 07:01:19
Excellent profitability and continuous cashflow generation
INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
'Looking back over the last five years since our IPO in 2016, I am very proud of everything that has been achieved, with both segments, Properties and Real Estate Services, contributing to our excellent results. We have exceeded all the goals we set during the IPO. Our positioning is unique in the Swiss real estate market and we will continue to expand on this basis. Our business model has proved its resilience in a challenging environment, and our employees have made an exceptional contribution. We have created value for all our stakeholders,' says Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of the Investis Group.
Strong Group results
Continued higher cash flows from properties and a further decline in the average real-term discount rate to 2.84% (3.15% as of 31.12.2020) underline the quality of the portfolio and hence led to revaluation gains of CHF 184 million. This resulted in an impressive operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 235 million (CHF 136 million).
Net profit reached an excellent CHF 201 million (CHF 114 million) and earnings per share CHF 15.74 (previous year: CHF 8.91). Net profit excluding revaluation effects came to CHF 41.3 million.
Net asset value (NAV) per share excluding deferred tax relating to properties increased again to CHF 88.73 (31.12.2020: CHF 75.22).
Events after the balance sheet date
ESG
In 2020, Investis had its property portfolio evaluated for the first time by an external specialist on the topic of sustainability. A second assessment took place in 2021. Based on data collected in 2022, we will be able to provide concrete answers to regularly asked questions in 2023. In addition to environmental aspects, and especially the effort to improve its energy balance associated with CO2 emissions, Investis attaches great importance to certain social criteria - particularly the health and comfort of tenants (>90% of properties owned by Investis are residential). For years, Investis has ensured that its annual renovation programmes follow all the specific cantonal regulations in Geneva (such as SABRA, LDTR, and LCI) and the Canton of Vaud (LPPL, LATC), as well as local initiatives (Eco21).
From 2022, Investis will be part of the Sustainable Real Estate Index (SSREI). By joining the index, Investis is helping to promote transparency and comparability within the Swiss real estate market, which should encourage sustainable investments throughout the entire sector. Sustainability is directly linked to maintaining and increasing the value of the portfolio.
2022 Annual General Meeting
Shareholders are again requested to cast their votes in advance by sending their voting instructions to the independent proxy holder. Neither the Chairman of the Board of Directors nor Group Management will be making a speech. The event will not be broadcasted. Only the independent proxy holder will be allowed to cast votes on behalf of shareholders. These measures are being taken to protect the health of shareholders, employees, and external service providers.
At this year's General Meeting, Investis shareholders will be asked to approve an unchanged dividend of CHF 2.50 per share, half of which would be in the form of repayment from capital contributions. This represents a dividend payout ratio of 16.0%. In addition, all members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election.
Market environment and outlook for 2022
High demand, especially for mid-priced apartments, inevitably has an impact on rents. In Geneva, free-market rents rose by an average of 0.8% last year. Over the last 80 years, rents in the Canton of Geneva have risen by an average of 50% more than in the Swiss market as a whole (OCSTAT).
The targets for 2022 are:
Investis continues to see strong demand for residential properties in central locations in Switzerland and for providers of high-quality real estate services. Investis will be aiming for a further increase in the EBIT margin in the services segment. It will also continue to use the current interest rate environment to keep funding costs low.
There will be a conference call on the annual results for the media and analysts (in English) today at 10 a.m. Following the presentation of the results, Stéphane Bonvin (CEO) and René Häsler (CFO) will be available to answer questions.
The dial-in numbers are as follows:
Please dial in 5 minutes before the start of the conference call. The accompanying presentation will be available on our website as of 7 a.m. Interested parties are also invited to follow the media and analysts' conference call via live webcast on our website https://www.investisgroup.com/en/investors/reporting.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 201 7242
|E-mail:
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325094297
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1310409
