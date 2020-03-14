Excellent Used Car Specials Available at Bellevue Nissan!

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For those that are on the market for a great used vehicle in the Bellevue, WA area, Bellevue Nissan has a deal available! These deals range from sedans to vans and give drivers a ton of excellent choices when it comes to vehicles and prices! What are some of these deals? Continue reading below to find out!

The first example of the great used vehicle deals offered by Bellevue Nissan is on a 2011 Honda Odyssey! This model has only 129,908 miles on it and features a strong V6 engine as well as a 5-speed automatic transmission system. This van is priced at $9,791, down from $14,991, meaning that interested drivers would get a discount of $5,200 in total!

The second example of a deal found at Bellevue Nissan is a 2016 Nissan Rogue, an excellent SUV that features a four-cylinder engine. This SUV has only 73,957 miles, features front-wheel-drive, and a great fuel economy of 26 in the city and 33 mpg on the highway. Currently, this model has a sales price of $11,991 after $3,000 in dealership discounts!

A third and final deal that we'll be exploring today is on a 2016 Nissan Leaf, a four-door hatchback that only has 44,179 miles. This model features a massive fuel economy of 124 in the city and 101 on the highway as well as a front-wheel-drive system for drivers to enjoy. It has a sales discount of $3,500, lowering its price from the original $16,500 to a dealership price of $13,491.

These are three of the many deals that are currently offered at Bellevue Nissan, there are many others currently available! Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the dealership at 833-322-1592 or to visit them in person at 14762 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA, or online at http://www.bellevuenissan.com/!

