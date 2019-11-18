Excelligence Learning Corporation websites Discount School Supply and Steve Spangler Science named by Newsweek, as two of America's top online shopping sites

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelligence Learning Corporation, the world's leading tech-enabled platform company in early childhood and elementary education, announced that its divisions, Discount School Supply and Steve Spangler Science, were named by Newsweek, as two of America's top online shopping sites.

Discountschoolsupply.com had the highest score among all early childhood education and elementary education sites in the rankings, and stevespanglerscience.com was ranked second.

"With significant resources applied to our online effort, it's fantastic to see such strong recognition at Discount and Spangler," commented CEO Dipak Golechha. "We are working hard to make Really Good Stuff a candidate for next year's Newsweek awards. In addition, with significant M&A efforts underway, we might have a few additional brand banners to announce in the new year."

The Newsweek rankings looked at more than 9,500 online shops in the United States using Statista and online databases, online directories, and price comparison websites to identify the most relevant online shops. A subset of shops was then tested individually by analysts on 41 criteria. Alongside these tests, an online survey of more than 8,000 American online shoppers assessed the shops on seven subjective criteria. As a result of this comprehensive site assessment, each online shop was scored and ranked.

Excelligence's Discount School Supply is America's most preferred provider of educational tools and solutions to early childhood educators. It offers the best products from its own innovative and unique collection of exclusive brands Colorations®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, and Steve Spangler Science®, to other favorite national brands. Our customers also enjoy the best prices with an always low prices, always 110% guarantee, plus the best services including an expertly staffed customer service center that helps teachers answer questions, hundreds of free teacher resources including lesson plans, craft ideas, and STEM activities, new center and classroom expansion services, teacher professional development through ChildCare Education Institute, Frog Street Press classroom curriculum, and LifeCubby™ center and parent engagement technology.

"Our deep understanding of our customers drives everything we do at Excelligence. We've invested significantly in our new web platform at Discount School Supply and upgraded the web experience at Steve Spangler, creating industry-leading customer experiences to drive customer satisfaction and help teachers make a difference in students' lives," said Anupam Martins, President of Excelligence's Supplies Division. "I'm delighted to see that the hard work of our employees and partners have been recognized with this award."

Excelligence's Steve Spangler Science brand offers more than 350 products created by an amazing team of educators, scientists, engineers, and big kids at heart who are passionate about inspiring the next generation of STEMologists. Its science videos on YouTube have more than 225 million views and growing. Its online science experiment library is one of the largest and most respected resources online today for parents and educators. Some of its most famous science toys like Steve's Mentos & Diet Coke Geyser have earned a place in pop-culture, plus its classics like Insta-Snow® Powder, the Energy Stick, and Spangler Slime Art have become a classroom staple for thousands of educators around the globe. And the Spangler Science Club offers subscribers a monthly science box filled with the coolest science experiments and STEM challenges that keep the love of learning alive at home. If all else fails, tune in to the Ellen Show to see what messy experiment Steve has up his sleeve to entertain Ellen and her millions of fans.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to share my love of science and to shine the spotlight on the amazing opportunities that are available for our children through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)," says Steve Spangler.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com):

Excelligence Learning Corporation is the world's leading tech-enabled platform company in early childhood and elementary education. Educators, parents, and children in more than 40 countries use our over 20,000 innovative, high-quality, and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions to teach, learn, and grow. Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading businesses and brands delivers quality, innovation, service, and value on a global scale by leveraging cutting edge technologies, early brain research science, digital-first product and go-to-market development, and state-of-the-art fulfillment. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply® and Really Good Stuff®), Equipment (Children's Factory™, Angeles®, and Learning Carpets™), and Services (EPI®/Education Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute, FrogStreet, and LifeCubby™). Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, and Steve Spangler Science®.

