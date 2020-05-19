Excelra to Provide Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory With Small Molecule Medicinal Chemistry Intelligence Data to Help Develop Drug Design Platform

HYDERABAD, India, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under a three-year agreement, Excelra – a leading global data and analytics company – will provide Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) with GOSTAR, a small molecule medical chemistry intelligence database to aid drug design projects. The platform will support the aims of the Accelerating Therapeutics for Opportunities in Medicine (ATOM) consortium, which seeks to reduce the drug discovery process from six years down to one year.

Excelra will give LLNL (a member of the ATOM consortium) full access to GOSTAR – a vast repository of approximately 8 million small molecule discovery compounds and ~40,000 preclinical/clinical candidates and approved drugs. In addition to periodic data updates, Excelra will also provide custom curation support and data preparation for AI/ML modelling on a need basis.

GOSTAR is the world's largest small molecule medicinal chemistry intelligence platform that provides a comprehensive overview of millions of compounds, linking chemical structure to biological, pharmacological and therapeutic activities. It aids in early and optimization stages of drug discovery.

Jonathan Allen, LLNL Bioinformatics Scientist and ATOM R&D Team Lead said: "Experimental data curated to support computational modeling work is a critical element of ATOM's pre-clinical discovery pipeline. We look forward to working with GOSTAR and leveraging Excelra's expertise to improve data-driven, small molecule property prediction."

Raveendra Dayam, Director Chemistry Services, Excelra said: "GOSTAR allows discovery researchers navigate through known and quantified interactions of small molecules with drug targets representing the vast biological space. We are glad to partner with LLNL to support their drug design platform aimed at shortening drug discovery timelines."

About ATOM :

The Accelerating Therapeutics for Opportunities in Medicine (ATOM) consortium is a public-private partnership with the mission of transforming drug discovery by accelerating the development of more effective therapies for patients. ATOM's goal is to transform drug discovery from a slow, sequential, and high-failure process into a rapid, integrated, and patient-centric model. The consortium is integrating high performance computing, diverse biological data, and emerging biotechnologies to create a new pre-competitive platform for drug discovery. Visit www.atomscience.org

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of proprietary data assets, domain expertise and data science to accelerate drug discovery and development. Visit www.excelra.com

