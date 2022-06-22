Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.06.2022 14:00:00

Excelsior Mining Announces AGM Results

 PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:

Excelsior Mining Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Excelsior Mining Corp.)


Votes for

% Votes for

Votes withheld

% Votes withheld

Stephen Twyerould

129,854,892

96.47

4,755,723

3.53

Colin Kinley

131,446,026

97.65

3,164,589

2.35

Jim Kolbe

133,220,192

98.97

1,390,423

1.03

Fred DuVal

131,675,010

97.82

2,935,605

2.18

Michael Haworth

132,879,292

98.71

1,731,323

1.29

Lord Robin Renwick

133,237,192

98.98

1,373,423

1.02

Stephen Axcell

132,710,692

98.59

1,899,923

1.41

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD

"Stephen Twyerould"
President & CEO

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excelsior-mining-announces-agm-results-301573013.html

SOURCE Excelsior Mining Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Excelsior Mining Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Excelsior Mining Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Excelsior Mining Corp. 0,14 0,42% Excelsior Mining Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen halten an: ATX und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die asiatischen Börsen erzielten am Donnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen