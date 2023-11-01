Exceptional Community Hospital Hosts Grand Opening Event

Amarillo, TX – Nov. 1, 2023 – Exceptional Community Hospital, 2101 S. Coulter St., is thrilled to invite members of the media and the Amarillo community to the grand opening of its state-of-the-art healthcare facility. The event marks the grand re-opening of Exceptional Community Hospital and represents an exciting chapter in the city's commitment to high-quality healthcare. The celebration takes place Nov. 2, and promises an evening filled with fellowship and community engagement.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Nov. 2

Unveiling of a custom Quarter Horse as part of Amarillo's "Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse" art installation

Unveiling event time: 10 a.m.

Interview/B-roll Opportunity: Dr. Donald Hubbard, physician and medical director, and Kraig Killough , General Partner and Board Chair of General Partner Board, will be available to the media from 1 to 3 p.m.

, General Partner and Board Chair of General Partner Board, will be available to the media from Re-opening time of Event: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Exceptional Community Hospital, 2101 S. Coulter St., Amarillo, Texas

HIGHLIGHTS:

Hors d'oeuvres and cocktails

Dress Code: Business casual

Join us as we celebrate the official re-opening of Exceptional Community Hospital, Amarillo's first and most comprehensive small-format hospital, now under new ownership. The hospital is an innovative small-format facility committed to delivering exceptional emergency and inpatient healthcare to the Amarillo community. The grand re-opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, accompanied by hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, offering attendees the chance to network and celebrate this exciting addition to the community.

Furthermore, Exceptional Community Hospital is proud to participate in Amarillo's "Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse" community-wide art installation by unveiling a custom Quarter Horse. This symbolizes our dedication to the community and our commitment to supporting local initiatives.

We look forward to celebrating with you and showcasing Exceptional Community Hospital, which features stylish, updated interiors to improve the patient experience, as we continue to provide outstanding emergency healthcare services to the people of Amarillo.

RSVP is encouraged but not mandatory. For more information, or to confirm your attendance, please contact:

For more information, please contact:

Jason Lisovicz

Chief Marketing Officer

jlisovicz@altushealthsystem.com

281-686-1669

SOURCE Altus Community Healthcare