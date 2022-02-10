Exchange Bank Announces Ann Lobdell Hudson as Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Ann Lobdell Hudson to a newly formed role as senior vice president and chief administrative officer, reporting to Troy Sanderson, president and CEO. She will be responsible for managing internal operation areas of the bank, including bank operations, central services, electronic banking, card services, merchant services, facilities and purchasing and the loan service center. Previously senior vice president of retail banking, Ann has played a critical role in enhancing the customer experience and leading bank-wide initiatives.

"Ann brings significant experience and knowledge of deposit and loan operations, as well as our retail delivery system. I am confident she will help drive the bank toward achieving our strategic objectives and contribute to the overall success of the bank,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO.

Ann joined Exchange Bank in 2014 and was promoted to senior vice president, head of retail in 2015. Previous to Exchange Bank, she held senior leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and WaMu. An active member of the Sonoma County community, Ann is board treasurer for Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and serves on the board of Legal Aid of Sonoma County. She is a past board member of Becoming Independent.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.5 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 17 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. The Bank is a 16-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and was named Best Bank by the Press Democrat’s 2021 Best of Sonoma County Reader’s Choice awards. The Sonoma Valley People’s Choice awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local Bank 2021. www.exchangebank.com

