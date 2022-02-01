Exchange Bank Announces Howard Daulton and Keith Woods as Advisory Board Members

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces Howard Daulton and Keith Woods as members of the Bank’s newly formed advisory board, both of whom bring extensive experience in business and local leadership. "We are delighted to have these two well-respected community leaders lay the foundation for our advisory board,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO, Exchange Bank. "They will focus on growing awareness of the Bank’s products and services, nurture new business relationships and advise the board of directors and executive management on emerging business trends in the community.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005508/en/

Howard Daulton, Advisory Board Member, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Before taking on the independent advisory board role, Daulton was previously employed by Exchange Bank for 10 years as SVP, Corporate and Business Development within the executive office and has over 40 years of leadership experience with North Bay banks, including past president of Bank of Petaluma. Daulton has been an active volunteer in the community, serving on the boards of Legal Aid of Sonoma County, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Redwood Empire Food Bank and Sonoma County Alliance, previously serving as board president. Daulton grew up in Santa Rosa, then left the area for close to 20 years and returned in 1985.

Keith Woods has been a Sonoma County resident since 1987, most recently leading the North Coast Builders Exchange as CEO for over 20 years, which serves building industry members in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa Counties. Previously, he was president and CEO of the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce, a position he held for 13 years. Woods is known as an exuberant master of ceremonies for special events around the North Bay, is on the board of the Salvation Army and is proud to have been an Exchange Bank customer for the past 35 years.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.5 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 17 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. The Bank is a 16-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and was named Best Bank by the Press Democrat’s 2021 Best of Sonoma County Reader’s Choice awards. The Sonoma Valley People’s Choice awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local Bank 2021. www.exchangebank.com

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005508/en/