Exchange Bank Announces Rick Mossi as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Rick Mossi, senior vice president, Retail Banking, responsible for overseeing Exchange Bank’s branch network, its telephone customer care center and business services sales team.

Mossi has over 20 years of regional and branch management experience with Exchange Bank and a strong background in growing consumer, small business and nonprofit relationships. Prior to Exchange Bank, Mossi worked for Bank of America in Northern California in various retail and lending roles. He is a native of Petaluma and very active in the Sonoma County community, including serving as past president of Rotary Club of Petaluma.

