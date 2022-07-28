Exchange Bank Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022, reporting net income after taxes of $9.52 million, compared with $8.22 million for the same quarter of 2021, an increase of 15.82%. The increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2022 can be attributed to increases in net interest income of $1.3 million and a decrease in provision expense of $0.8 million.

The Bank’s net interest income increased from $23.24 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $24.54 million the same period in 2022. The increase in interest income is due in large part to a growth in core earning assets and interest income earned on the Bank’s investment portfolio. The investment portfolio interest was $2.80 million more in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. In addition, interest earned on fed funds increased $350,000 in the 2022 quarter. These positive changes were offset by a decrease in PPP loans fees of $468,000 from 2021 to 2022. The Bank’s net interest margin decreased from 2.90% in 2021 to 2.80% in 2022. The Bank expects net interest margin challenges to continue into 2022 as market conditions for loans remain very competitive.

Non-interest income increased from $5.95 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $6.07 million in the similar period in 2022. This improvement can be attributed to an increase in consumer and business-related usage fees including interchange fees and ATM network fees. While not at pre-pandemic levels, usage-based fees have recovered from one year ago. Non-interest expenses increased 2.67% from 2021 to $17.47 million for the second quarter of 2022.

The quality of the Bank’s loan portfolio remains strong; the Bank did not take a provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022. Due to the economic uncertainty in the second quarter of 2021, the Bank elected to strengthen its reserve for potential future losses with a provision for loan loss totaling $0.8 million during the second quarter of 2021.

Total assets increased to $3.45 billion as of June 30, 2022 up from $3.43 million. The Bank’s cash position remains elevated at $163 million but down $336 million from $499 million in 2021. The excess cash remains from prior years and was related to PPP loans and economic stimulus received by our customers.

The Bank continues to deploy excess cash into its investment portfolio. The investment portfolio was $1.61 billion as of June 30, 2022 vs. $1.14 billion one year before. Gross loans decreased from $1.68 billion in 2021 to $1.52 billion in 2022. Overall, loan balances decreased $155 million with $189 million of the decrease coming from forgiveness of PPP loans. Core loans grew $34 million.

Deposits remain elevated with balances of $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2022. This is a year-over-year increase in core deposits of $126 million or 4%. It is possible the Bank could experience a certain level of runoff of the excess deposits due to their unusual and short-term nature as they are used to support small business and consumer-related expenses over the next year.

During the six months ending June 30, 2022, the Bank achieved net earnings of $17.78 million, compared to $16.71 million during the similar six-month period in 2021, an increase of $1.06 million or 6.36%. The change was driven by factors related to net interest income and customer usage fees as described previously. Net interest income increased $0.41 million from $46.51 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $46.92 million for the same period in 2022. $2.19 million of PPP loan fees are included in 2022 net interest income while $5.49 million was included in 2021, a decrease of $3.30 million. Interest on earning assets increased $3.71 million to more than cover the loss of PPP fee income. During the six months ending June 30, 2022, customer usage fees increased $0.82 million over 2021 to $4.25 million in 2022.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain well in excess of the regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized.” As of June 30, 2022, the Bank reported total risk-based capital of 19.37%. The Bank’s book equity decreased $91.0 million, or 29.45%, since June 30, 2021. This change in the Bank’s book equity is due to the unrealized losses associated with the investment portfolio. The unrealized losses have arisen due to the significant increase in interest rates since the end of 2021. The Bank has the intent and ability to hold the investments until maturity, expects full collection of the carrying amount of these securities, and does not expect to recognize the losses. The Bank does not view the temporary nature of the book unrealized losses to be a significant risk to its long-term capital position. The unrealized losses reduce the Bank’s accumulated other comprehensive income, which the Bank has opted to exclude from its common equity tier 1 capital. Therefore, the Bank’s tangible equity, which can also be described as regulatory capital, is not impacted by the changes in the market value of the debt securities in the Bank’s investment portfolio. The Bank’s tangible equity was $340.3 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $29 million over the same period in 2021 and an increase of $7.5 million since March 31, 2022.

"In this rising interest rate environment, the Bank continues to maintain a very strong and stable liquidity position, focusing on smart loan growth within our community while maintaining excellent portfolio credit quality,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO.

50.44% of the Bank’s cash dividend goes to the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will,” "would,” "should,” "could,” or "may.”

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company’s control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.5 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is a 16-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2022 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2022 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2022 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

EXCHANGE BANK and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 and 2021 (In Thousands) Change % Change ASSETS 2022 2021 22/21 22/21 Cash and due from banks $ 33,272 $ 26,700 $ 6,572 24.61 % Federal Reserve Bank 129,801 472,344 (342,543 ) -72.52 % Total Cash and cash equivalents 163,073 499,045 (335,971 ) -67.32 % Investments Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 8,000 26,000 (18,000 ) -69.23 % Securities available for sale 1,583,846 1,103,578 480,267 43.52 % FHLB Stock 15,000 14,465 535 3.70 % Loans and leases Real estate 1,139,608 1,082,379 57,230 5.29 % Consumer 143,864 132,491 11,373 8.58 % Commercial 240,209 463,427 (223,218 ) -48.17 % 1,523,681 1,678,297 (154,615 ) -9.21 % Less allowance for loan and lease losses (43,870 ) (43,790 ) (80 ) 0.18 % Net loans and leases 1,479,811 1,634,507 (154,696 ) -9.46 % Bank premises and equipment 17,973 19,354 (1,382 ) -7.14 % Other assets 186,868 134,050 52,818 39.40 % Total Assets $ 3,454,571 $ 3,430,999 $ 23,572 0.69 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-Interest Bearing Demand $ 1,223,168 $ 1,217,719 $ 5,449 0.45 % Interest Bearing 0.00 % Transaction 634,386 573,803 60,583 10.56 % Money market 433,638 452,325 (18,687 ) -4.13 % Savings 739,806 654,235 85,571 13.08 % Time 172,680 179,650 (6,970 ) -3.88 % Total Deposits 3,203,678 3,077,731 125,946 4.09 % Other liabilities 32,909 44,274 (11,364 ) -25.67 % Total liabilities 3,236,587 3,122,005 114,582 3.67 % Stockholders' equity 217,984 308,994 (91,010 ) -29.45 % Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 3,454,571 $ 3,430,999 $ 23,572 0.69 %

EXCHANGE BANK and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Six months Ended Quarter Ended Six months Ended Change % Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 22/21 22/21 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 17,702 $ 19,570 $ 34,808 $ 39,476 $ (4,669 ) -11.83 % Interest on investments securities 7,247 4,098 12,924 7,947 4,977 62.63 % Total interest income 24,950 23,668 47,731 47,423 309 0.65 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 407 431 808 912 (104 ) -11.43 % Total interest expense 407 431 808 912 (104 ) -11.43 % Net interest income 24,543 23,237 46,924 46,511 413 0.89 % Provision (reversal of) for losses on loans - 800 - 2,000 (2,000 ) -100.00 % Net interest income after provision for loan and leases 24,543 22,437 46,924 44,511 2,413 5.42 % Non-interest income 6,072 5,947 12,176 11,355 821 7.23 % Non interest expense Salary and benefit costs 9,479 9,360 19,157 18,035 1,122 6.22 % Other expenses 7,992 7,656 15,416 14,701 715 4.86 % Total non-interest expense 17,471 17,016 34,572 32,735 1,837 5.61 % Income before income taxes 13,144 11,368 24,528 23,131 1,397 6.04 % Provision for income taxes 3,628 3,148 6,751 6,418 334 5.20 % Net income $ 9,517 $ 8,219 $ 17,777 $ 16,713 $ 1,063 6.36 % Basic earnings per common share $ 5.55 $ 4.79 $ 10.37 $ 9.75 $ 0.62 6.36 % Dividends per share $ 1.20 $ 1.20 $ 2.40 $ 2.40 $ - 0.00 % Earnings per share is computed by dividing net income, by the weighted averaged number of shares outstanding during the year. Total average shares outstanding for both 2022 and 2021 was 1,714,344

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005857/en/